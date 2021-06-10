Manchester United have opened negotiations with the representatives of Paul Pogba over a new deal, according to Sky Sports (17:45).

Pogba has 12 months left on his contract with Manchester United and there is some trepidation at Old Trafford over his future at the club.

There are fears that he could run down his contract and leave Manchester United on a free transfer again next summer.

But the Frenchman has looked better and happier under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the club are keen to hold on to him.

And it has been claimed that talks have commenced between Manchester United and Pogba’s representatives over a new contract.

The Premier League giants want to offer him a new deal on improved terms and make him one of the highest-paid players in the squad.

The Frenchman has kept his counsel over his future, while his agent Mino Raiola has also not been saying much in recent months.

The Italian super-agent will drive the negotiations and Manchester United are hopeful that an agreement will be reached.

It has been suggested in some quarters that Juventus want to sign Pogba in a straight swap that would see Cristiano Ronaldo move to Old Trafford.

But it seems Manchester United want to hold on to Pogba and secure his long-term future at the club.