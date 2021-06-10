Manchester United have taken note of Diogo Dalot’s willingness to continue at AC Milan and are now open to negotiating a deal with the Rossoneri.

The 22-year-old defender joined AC Milan from Manchester United last summer on a season-long loan deal with the Rossoneri reserving no option to buy.

While he was not a certain starter at the San Siro last season, Dalot was an important part of the squad and did enough to impress the AC Milan hierarchy.

The Serie A giants are keen to have him back at the club for the 2020/21 campaign but Manchester United have been undecided on what to do with Dalot this summer.

But according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United have taken into consideration that the player wants to continue at AC Milan next season.

The Red Devils are now prepared to sit down for talks with Dalot and his representatives to take stock of the situation.

Manchester United are now open to negotiations for the defender’s departure again this summer.

AC Milan are keen to try and sign him on another loan deal but this time a purchase clause could be included, either as an option or a mandatory requirement.

Dalot wants to return to AC Milan in the coming weeks and Manchester United are now willing to talk.