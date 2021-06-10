Manchester United have registered their interest in Kingsley Coman and are expected to lodge a bid for the winger if they cannot agree a fee with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho.

The Premier League giants want to sign Sancho, but have seen a bid rejected by Dortmund and it is unclear if they are prepared to meet the German club’s asking price.

And Manchester United are looking at an alternative, with the club having expressed an interest in Coman, according to German broadcaster Sport1.

New Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann is aware that Manchester United are keen on Coman, but wants to keep him at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich believe that Coman wants to sign a new contract, which he has so far not done, and feel that his agents are the issue.

Coman made 39 appearances for Bayern Munich over the course of the season, scoring eight goals and providing 15 assists.

He has now moved on to a total of 200 outings for the German giants, but the jury is out on whether he will add to that number.

The 24-year-old has another two years left to run on his contract at Bayern Munich.