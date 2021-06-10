Napoli starlet Eljif Elmas is on Leeds United’s radar, but it is unclear if they will look to sign him this summer, according to Leeds Live.

The Whites were unable to rope in a new midfielder last summer, seeing a late swoop for Michael Cuisance collapse, but with the transfer window now open can bolster the midfield department ahead of their second season back in the Premier League.

Leeds’ recruitment department led by director of football Victor Orta are working closely with boss Marcelo Bielsa and have gone into overdrive as they look to wheel and deal in the transfer talent pool.

Napoli midfielder Elmas has caught the eye of several clubs across Europe and is on Leeds’ radar.

The 21-year-old has increasingly integrated into Italian football at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona over recent seasons and Leeds are aware of his development.

Elmas shares a dressing room with Elland Road favourite Ezgjan Alioski at international level for North Macedonia and both players are now gearing up to represent their country in the upcoming European Championship.

It is currently unclear whether Leeds will make any concrete moves for the midfielder, but they could sound out Alioski over his countryman’s qualities if they decide to pursue the midfielder.

Only time will tell whether the duo will share the pitch in Yorkshire, especially as Alioski is yet to commit to a new deal at Leeds with his current contract set to expire at the end of this month.