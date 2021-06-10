Wolves defender Romain Saiss is keen on a move to Saudi Arabia and is in talks with Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal ahead of a potential transfer.

The 31-year-old was a key member of Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves side in the 2020/21 season, making 30 appearances across all competitions and scoring three goals.

However, the Morocco international could be one of several Wolves players to follow Nuno in putting an end to their association with the club this summer.

While Ligue 1 side Rennes have been credited with an interest in Saiss, Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal are prepared to offer the player a different challenge in the middle east.

And according to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur, the 31-year-old is open to a move to Al Hilal, having been tempted by the prospect of playing in Saudi Arabia.

Saiss is interested in the idea of plying his trade in the Saudi Pro League and can see himself joining Riyadh-based club Al Hilal this summer.

The Moroccan, who has one more year remaining on his contract with Wolves, is said to be in talks with Al Hilal ahead of a potential move from Molineux.

It remains to be seen if Saiss is prepared to reject Rennes in favour of a move to Al Hilal, should the French club step up their interest in him.