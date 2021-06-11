Arsenal are preparing a swoop for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White and look likely to be able to afford his asking price, according to The Athletic.

White, who spent the 2019/20 campaign working under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United, has continued his progress at Brighton since returning to the south coast and booked a spot in the England squad for Euro 2020.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants to bolster his defensive options and the Spaniard has been drawn towards centre-back White.

The Gunners are preparing a swoop for the 23-year-old defender and it is claimed that if the price is right then Brighton will not stand in White’s way.

It is suggested that Brighton might be looking for a fee in the region of £40m to £50m, and that such a figure is possible for Arsenal to afford.

Personal terms would also not be expected to be an issue for the north London side.

The Gunners have explored a deal for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, but are now focused in on White.

It is claimed that Arsenal could face competition for White’s signature, but the speed with which they are moving to try to sign him has given them the edge in the chase.

White is also capable of operating as a defensive midfielder in addition to as a centre-back.