Borussia Monchengladbach attacker Marcus Thuram could become Tottenham Hotspur’s first signing this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs have stepped up their efforts in the transfer market with Fabio Paratici set to take over as the director of football at the club.

The Italian has already identified a target in Borussia Monchengladbach star Thuram, with whom the north London giants have already started negotiations.

And Thuram could become Tottenham’s first signing in the ongoing transfer window.

Talks are currently progressing between the 23-year-old and Spurs, and he could become the first player they add to their ranks as they look to rebuild following an underwhelming season.

Tottenham are also searching for a new manager and it has been claimed ex-Roma boss Paulo Fonseca is prepared to accept the job, after being locked in negotiations over the past few days.

The Premier League side could move to seal a deal for Thurman once they sort out the managerial position at the club.

Thuram is capable of slotting in as a centre-forward or as a left-winger and is set to take part in the European Championship with his country France.