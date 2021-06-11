Departing Leeds United left-back Barry Douglas has interest from Bristol City and Istanbul Basaksehir, along with clubs from the MLS, according to Sky Sports (14:24).

Douglas spent the concluded season on loan at Blackburn Rovers where he made 30 appearances in the Championship for Tony Mowbray’s men.

The left-back, who joined Leeds from Wolves in 2018, is leaving Elland Road at the end of this month when his contract expires.

And he is set to have a number of options to pick from where he decides where he wants to continue his career.

He has interest from Championship club Bristol City, while in Turkey, where he previously played for Konyaspor, Istanbul Basaksehir are keen.

However, the full-back could also choose to head across the pond as MLS sides are also admirers of Douglas’ abilities.

A move abroad would not be new for Douglas, but with a young family he may opt to remain within the UK.

All eyes will be on where the 31-year-old Scottish defender opts to head during the summer window.