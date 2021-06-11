Europa League winners Villarreal moved quickly to take up the option on Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth due to fears other clubs were preparing to launch a swoop for him this summer.

Foyth joined Villarreal from Tottenham last summer on loan and became a key part of Unai Emery’s side in Spain.

He played a vital role in Villarreal winning the Europa League and qualifying for the Champions League, and Villarreal were expected to sign him on a permanent deal.

The Spanish club had until 15th June to activate the €15m purchase option, but could have let it expire and tried to negotiate down the fee with Tottenham.

However, according to Spanish sports daily Marca, Villarreal were fearful that they might lose out on signing Foyth on a permanent deal.

Several clubs were interested in him following his impressive season in Spain and Villarreal did not want to run the risk of losing him.

They felt that other clubs could make a concrete move to snare Foyth away this summer.

The Argentine was keen on staying at Villarreal and now has a permanent contract with the Yellow Submarine.