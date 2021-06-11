Leeds United youngster Charlie Cresswell has revealed that youngsters in the club’s academy look up to Pascal Struijk, who gives them hope of featuring for the Whites’ first team in the future.

Struijk made 27 appearances for Leeds in the Premier League in the 2020/21 campaign, in what was a breakthrough season for the Dutchman.

The former Leeds Under-23s defender’s performances in the Whites’ backline helped them achieve a ninth place finish in their first season back in the Premier League after a 16-year absence.

Cresswell insists that Struijk is an inspiration for the youngsters in the Leeds academy, who are looking to break into the Whites’ senior squad and make a name for themselves.

The 18-year-old revealed that Struijk’s performances in the Leeds’ first team this season give hope to the starlets in the Whites’ academy as he is providing the best example of what can be achieved at Elland Road.

“Pascal has been brilliant this season, he has done amazing”, Cresswell was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“All of the Academy boys here have just looked up to him and gone wow.

“If he can be given an opportunity like that in the Premier League then that is something for us to strive for too.

“He gives us all hope.”

After achieving promotion from the Premier League 2 Division Two, the Leeds’ development side will face the best academy sides in England next season.