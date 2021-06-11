Ryan Edmondson, who has joined Fleetwood Town on loan from Leeds United, has admitted that Simon Grayson sold him on the move to the League One side.

The 20-year-old secured his third successive loan spell away from Elland Road on Friday, joining the League One outfit on a season-long loan deal.

Edmondson admits that he knows Fleetwood boss Grayson, a former Leeds manager, and revealed that the boss sold the move to him well.

The striker feels that he will fit well within Fleetwood’s style and also expects to encounter a good environment in the north west.

“I’ve known the Gaffer [Simon Grayson] for a while now and when he played for Leeds [United], I was a fan”, Edmondson told his new club’s official site.

“So I’ve seen the way he works and what he is all about and when I spoke to him, he sold the club well to me.

“He spoke about the way he wants to do things and the way he wants to play and what he said suits me down to a tee – it’s a great family club and I can’t wait to get going.”

Edmondson also took time to reveal that he has already spoken to his former Leeds United Under-18 team-mate Max McMillan about the move and is happy there will be familiar faces at Fleetwood.

“I’ve spoken to Macca [Max McMillan] about the move already, not Connor [Teale] yet, and said that when you come into somewhere new, especially in football, it’s always a test for you so to have a couple of friendly faces about, it does help you settle in a lot.

“Having already played against Fleetwood, I know some faces but hopefully, I can form those bonds with the players, and we can get going.”

Edmondson previously experienced League One football with Northampton Town, where he was on loan during the second half of last season, and will look to hit the ground running.