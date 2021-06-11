Jose Mourinho has revealed that Aston Villa star Jack Grealish’s personality and determination to make things happen on the pitch for his team reminds him of Luis Figo.

Grealish has played an instrumental role in Aston Villa’s rise back to the Premier League and their subsequent performances in the top flight.

The Lions skipper acts as the creative hub for Dean Smith’s team and is among the most highly rated players in English football.

Former Barcelona assistant Mourinho is a firm admirer of Grealish, lauding him as a tremendous player and revealed he reminds him of ex-Barca winger Figo.

Mourinho explained that Grealish’s determination to take control of a game and push his team forward is reminiscent of Figo, who won the Ballon d’Or in 2000.

“Grealish for me is tremendous”, Mourinho said on talkSPORT.

“What he creates and the personality, give him the ball, he reminds me a little bit of, I do not like comparisons especially because I am comparing with a golden ball [Ballon d’Or] winner, but reminds me of my Figo.

“Figo, I had him in different periods of my career, but I had him in his last season as a player at Inter and even in his last season he was like give me the ball, I will solve the problems for you.

“The way he gets the ball, the personality, the way he attacks people, gets fouls, get penalties, physical, very powerful, I like him very much.”

Grealish is currently part of the England squad for the European Championship and the Three Lions faithful will be hoping they will get to see the best version of the Aston Villa talisman this summer.