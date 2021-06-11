Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has claimed that Jadon Sancho’s camp believe that the deal to take him to Manchester United this summer is more or less done.

Manchester United have had bids rejected for Sancho this summer, but there is a confidence that the negotiations are moving in the right direction, unlike last year.

An initial €70m bid was knocked back by Dortmund and there were claims in England that another bid of €78m was also rejected by the Westfalenstadion club.

But it seems there have been more developments in the saga and Fjortoft claimed that Sancho’s camp believe that the winger will be joining Manchester United.

He also added that Dortmund are also confident that the agreement with Manchester United will be done next week.

“Team Sancho thinks this is a ‘done deal’”, Fjortoft took to Twitter and wrote.

“In Dortmund: ‘could happen next week’.

“Man United knows the price (€90m + add-ons €5m).

“First offer €70m.”

The transfer saga has extended for more than a year, but there is an expectation that it is drawing to a close.

Sancho has been Manchester United’s top target for the right-wing position since last summer.