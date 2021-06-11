Liverpool are keen to land Florian Neuhaus from Borussia Monchengladbach and could launch a swoop to sign him after Euro 2020, according to German broadcaster Sport1.

The 24-year-old midfielder is a highly-rated player in Germany and has been attracting the interest of big clubs with his performances at Gladbach.

He has two years left on his contract with the Bundesliga club and has been heavily linked with a move away from Borussia-Park this summer.

Bayern Munich are interested in Neuhaus, but eyeing a swoop next summer, while Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants him this summer.

And the Reds boss sees Neuhaus as a good signing, with a swoop for the midfielder tipped to become likely following Euro 2020.

Liverpool want a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum and Neuhaus has emerged as one of their top targets.

Klopp wants him at Anfield but it has been claimed that no offer has been made from Liverpool’s end yet.

Neuhaus is current in the Germany camp for their European Championship campaign and any movement is expected only after the tournament.

Gladbach are expected to hold out for a fee north of the €40m mark before agreeing to sell him this summer.