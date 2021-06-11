Leeds United youngster Ryan Edmondson is close to finalising a season-long loan deal at Fleetwood Town and will join ex-Whites boss Simon Grayson, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Edmondson spent the first half of the season gone by on loan at Aberdeen before moving to Northampton Town for the latter half of the campaign.

The 20-year-old is now close to finalising another loan move away from Leeds United as he looks set to join Fleetwood.

Edmondson is scheduled to undergo a medical at Highbury today and is expected to join ex-Leeds boss Grayson at Fleetwood.

The centre-forward made 14 appearances for Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership and 21 appearances for Northampton in League One in his two spells out on loan in the 2020/21 campaign.

Grayson joined Fleetwood in January and led them to a 15th place in League One last season after Joey Barton left the Cod Army.

After starting his career at York City’s academy, Edmondson signed for Leeds United in November 2017 and went on to make his Championship debut at the age of 16.

Having signed a three-year extension with Leeds last season, Edmondson will look to put in some impressive performances in his next loan spell in the upcoming season to gain favour with his parent club.