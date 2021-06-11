Three more clubs have touched base with the agent of Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech amidst speculation of his potential departure from Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea signed Ziyech last summer but his first season in England was underwhelming and he failed to make a considerable impact with the club.

He did earn a Champions League winner’s medal at the end of the campaign but he was an unused substitute in the final against Manchester City.

There are suggestions Chelsea are open to letting him go and AC Milan have already mentioned him in talk with an intermediary representing the Blues.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, three more clubs have been in contact with his agent over a potential switch from Chelsea.

A number of clubs are now aware that Chelsea could consider selling him this summer in the face of a good offer.

Ziyech’s agent has fielded approaches from at least four clubs for his client’s services this summer.

AC Milan are prepared to pay a considerable fee and take on his wages of €6m per season if Chelsea are ready to play ball.

The Rossoneri are working on the possibility of signing Ziyech on a loan deal with an option to buy.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea are ready to give up on Ziyech after just one season.