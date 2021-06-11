Tottenham Hotspur star Steven Bergwijn has insisted that there is no point in dwelling on being left out of the Netherlands squad for the European Championship and stressed finding his form next season can always open the door for him to return to the national camp.

Berwijn only managed 13 Premier League starts in the season gone by for Spurs, struggling to find his form and registering just a single goal.

The winger was not called up to Frank de Boer’s Netherlands squad for Euro 2020, which ended his season on a low note.

However, the Tottenham star has insisted there is no point in dwelling on missing out on Euro 2020, as he stressed he is looking forward and is keen on getting back to his to form again, which could put him back in the frame to return to the national camp.

“You get a call. It’s just a matter of accepting”, said on FC Afkicken’s Instagram Live.

“You cannot dwell on it.

“Just accept and continue.

“Next year there will be another tournament finals.

“I have to on fire for a season and hopefully I’ll be there then.”

Bergwijn vowed he is going to cheer on the Oranje from the sidelines during the European Championship, while he is also excited about the matches in Group F, which contains Germany, France and Portugal.

“I’m going to watch every one of the Netherlands’ matches anyway.

“I also want to see the matches in the group which has France and Germany.”

It has been claimed that Eredivisie champions Ajax are keen on taking Bergwijn back to his homeland this summer, with his future at Spurs uncertain following an underwhelming season.