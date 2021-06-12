Watford target Ashley Young is leaning towards joining Burnley despite receiving an offer from Inter to extend his stay at the San Siro, according to the Daily Mirror.

Young has been at Inter since January 2020 and was part of the team that won Serie A last season, ending their decade-long wait for the league title.

He is out of contract at Inter this summer and has been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League ahead of next season.

The 35-year-old held talks with former club Watford over a return to Vicarage Road this summer and Inter offered him a one-year extension to stay at the San Siro.

But it has been claimed that Burnley are now firm favourites to sign Young on a free transfer this summer.

Young has a new contract on his table from Inter, but he is claimed to be prepared to snub that.

The former Manchester United winger is angling towards accepting the offer to move to Burnley.

The Clarets have offered him longer terms and it seems that may do the trick.

Young was a Premier League winner at Manchester United and is now set to return to the Premier League this summer, but he is not likely to return to former club Watford.