Napoli have set their sights on Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and are keen on taking him to Italy.

Anguissa joined Fulham in the summer of 2018 and has so far made over 60 appearances in all competitions for the London club.

The past season saw Fulham relegated from the Premier League, when Anguissa made 36 appearances for his team in the top flight after returning from a loan spell at Villarreal in the 2019/20 campaign.

The relegation meant that, not counting his loan spell at Villarreal, Anguissa suffered the pain of relegation in his two full seasons at Craven Cottage.

Serie A side Napoli have taken an interest in the midfielder and it is claimed they are considering signing the player to add him to their ranks, according to Italian daily Tuttosport.

Fulham are believed to be open to selling Anguissa following their relegation, but have set his price at €25m which could turn out to be an obstacle in the path of the deal going through.

Napoli are unwilling to meet the price set by Fulham, their valuation of the midfielder being less than the Cottagers’.

If the deal does go through, Anguissa would be trading Championship football for a chance to play in the Europa League.