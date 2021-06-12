Nigeria and Genk star Cyriel Dessers insists that Club Brugge star Noa Lang is ready to play in the Premier League and claims that he knows how Leeds United operate, amid the Whites wanting the winger.

Lang spent last season on loan at Club Brugge from Ajax before the Belgian giants turned his move into a permanent deal this summer.

But he might not stay at Club Brugge for too long as Leeds are said to be interested in taking him to the Premier League ahead of next season.

Many believe moving to the Premier League could be a step too far too soon for Lang, but Dessers begged to differ and stressed that he knows why Leeds want the winger as he is familiar with how they operate.

He insisted that despite being a graceful winger, Lang does not shy away from working his socks off for the team and Dessers conceded that he did not expect him to have that facet of the game.

Dessers was quoted as saying by Dutch magazine Voetbal International: “He is a graceful footballer, but he also works hard.

“I often sat on the couch so that I can keep an eye on him there. But the way he works, I didn’t know he had it in him.

“He has really taken that step and the interest has not come out of nowhere.

“I know how Leeds work.”

The Nigeria international also stressed that Lang can handle the Premier League, even though he would love to see him playing in the Champions League at Club Brugge.

“He is absolutely ready for the Premier League.

“He was fantastic last season.

“Then it becomes logical that there is a next step.

“I would love to see him in the Champions League with Club Brugge, but he has shown that he is one of the best footballers in Belgium.”

Lang scored 17 times and registered eleven assists in all competitions for Club Brugge last summer.