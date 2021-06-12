Olivier Giroud’s former coach Daniel Sanchez has expressed his desire to see the Chelsea hitman paired with fellow striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Italian giants AC Milan.

Sanchez coached Giroud during the striker’s time at Tours, and it was his spell with the French club that earned him a move to Montpellier where he won his first major trophy.

Since that time Giroud has had a trophy-laden career, winning silverware at both international and club level and even though he is tied down to Chelsea for another year, the experienced striker has been linked with Serie A club AC Milan.

Sanchez revealed that he would like to see the pairing of Ibrahimovic and Giroud at a club like AC Milan, explaining that he is curious about how the strikers would work together.

He also revealed he is surprised by Giroud’s supposed cost, stressing that he finds it hard to believe a club could get a World Cup winner like him for a low amount.

Sanchez told Italian daily Tuttosport: “I would like to see him play with Ibra.

“Milan are a great club and I would be curious to see them together on the pitch.

“Is his cost just €4m? It is very little.

“I am surprised that this is his valuation.

“We are talking about a world champion here, a player who can make a difference.”

Giroud arrived at Stamford Bridge in January 2018 and the season gone by saw the striker add another piece of silverware to his collection with a maiden Champions League triumph.

Despite agreeing to a new contract with the Blues that keeps him at Stamford Bridge until the end of next season, the striker has still been linked with a move to AC Milan.