Former Scotland defender Gary Caldwell has expressed his belief that Leeds United’s Liam Cooper has an advantage when playing for Scotland due to the level of opposition he faces in the Premier League.

Cooper has been a mainstay at Elland Road since joining Leeds in the summer of 2014 and saw his perseverance at the club rewarded by promotion to the Premier League in the 2019/20 season.

In his first campaign in the Premier League, Cooper made 25 appearances and aided his side in finishing in the top half of the table.

Caldwell insisted that playing in the Premier League requires a higher standard of play than the Scottish Premiership or the Championship.

He stressed that playing in the Premier League week-in and week-out will undoubtedly help Cooper when playing for Scotland as he will be used to the high level of competition.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Caldwell said: “I think he’s a very good footballer.

“Playing in the Premier League is always a massive advantage when you go to Scotland.

“I played for clubs in Scotland or Championship clubs on loan and then Celtic, but when I went to the Premier League I became a real mainstay in the national team.

“You’re playing at that high level week in and week out.

“The run Leeds have been on and his influence on that has put him in the limelight, so he’s getting the recognition he deserves.”

Cooper has so far made six appearances for the Scotland national team and he will be hoping to aid his side in qualifying for the knockout stage for the first time in their history in the European Championship.