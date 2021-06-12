Tottenham Hotspur are confident that their chaotic managerial search will be forgotten if their new manager gets off to a good start, as they continue to hold talks with Paulo Fonseca, according to the BBC.

Spurs have faltered in their search for a new manager and have attracted severe criticism at the way they have gone about their business since sacking Jose Mourinho in April.

Hopes of luring Mauricio Pochettino back in north London ended once Tottenham accepted Paris Saint-Germain were not prepared to play ball and allow him to leave.

An ambitious move for Antonio Conte was made and negotiations were positive in the early stages, but talks broke down when both parties concluded an appointment would not be a good fit.

Now Fonseca is the leading candidate to become the next Spurs manager and the two sides are in contact.

Tottenham are moving closer to appointing the former Roma coach and he could be confirmed in the post next week.

Their chaotic approach this summer has attracted criticism, but Tottenham are certain if the new manager gets off to a good start all then their missteps will be forgotten.

Roma opted to move Fonseca out as coach at the Stadio Olimpico following finishes of fifth and seventh in Serie A.