Aaron Ramsey has tipped Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts to be one of the young players who could shine for Wales in the European Championship.

Roberts was an important part of Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds team that finished seventh in the Premier League last season after being out of the top tier for 16 years.

The Welshman recently signed a new long-term contract with Leeds to commit his future to the club and is in the Wales squad that will open their European Championship campaign today.

Gareth Bale has been Wales’ talisman in recent years, but Ramsey believes there is more in the Welsh squad than just the Real Madrid star.

He insisted that Roberts is one of the players who could really step up to the mark for the national team in this summer’s European Championship.

The midfielder told Italian daily La Repubblica when asked about Bale: “I see him as happy and for us, he has always been important.

“But we also have other weapons, especially young players such as David Brooks and Tyler Roberts.”

The 22-year-old has 13 international caps to his name and will look to make a major impact in the tournament.