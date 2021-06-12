Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn feels that Scotland boss Steve Clarke has shaped the side into a unit that other teams do not want to face.

Clarke was appointed as Scotland manager in the summer of 2019, having made six appearances for the national team in his days as a player.

He has guided Scotland to this summer’s Euro 2020 and is now looking to his team to make an impact in the tournament.

Aston Villa star McGinn revealed that Clarke is a man who appears harsh but in reality is actually a cool and steady guide for the team.

The Scotland midfielder added that in his view any team that come up against Clarke’s side will not be looking forward to the encounter as the boss has made his men a well-drilled machine.

“You don’t know how to take him because he always looks angry”, McGinn was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“You’re thinking: ‘is he gonna be mental?’ But he’s not, he’s just calm.

“That’s just his resting face, looking angry all the time.

“He lets us enjoy it, have a laugh, and most importantly he’s a good coach, so we’re well drilled.

“Whoever we play against, they’ll not be looking forward to it, that’s for sure.”

Scotland kick off their European Championship campaign against the Czech Republic next week before facing England and Croatia in their other group games.

McGinn, who has won 32 caps for his country, will be looking to shine on the international stage.