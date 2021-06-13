Bayern Munich have set a massive asking price for Manchester United and Chelsea target Kingsley Coman, with the winger yet to sign a new contract at the Allianz Arena.

Coman has two years left on his contract but he is looking for a pay rise on a new deal and Bayern Munich are prepared to offer him improved terms.

However, his financial demands have yet to be met by Bayern Munich and the club feel his advisors are making life difficult as they are sure Coman wants to pen a new contract.

The German champions are now prepared to sell him if they receive a big offer for the Frenchman this summer.

And according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, the figure the Bavarians are looking for is €100m before they agree to sell Coman.

With two years left on his deal, Bayern Munich still have room to manoeuvre, but they do not want to meet his wage demands.

Coman is said to be asking for a contract worth €16m to €17m on his new deal and that has left Bayern Munich unhappy.

His representatives are testing the water for him in the Premier League and Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in him.

But so far, none of his suitors have made a concrete move to snare Coman away from Bayern Munich.