Everton and Tottenham Hotspur have put in enquiries for Juventus centre-back Merih Demiral, who could leave the Serie A giants this summer, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

The 23-year-old defender scored an unfortunate goal in Turkey’s 3-0 defeat to Italy in the opening game of the European Championship on Friday.

Demiral was a squad player at Juventus last summer and made just one league appearance in Juventus’ final 12 Serie A encounters.

Juventus are prepared to listen to offers for him this summer and he is being tracked by clubs in the Premier League.

It has been claimed that Everton and Juventus have sought information on Demiral in the ongoing transfer window.

Both clubs are in the market for centre-backs and Demiral features on their shortlist of targets.

Everton have been tracking Demiral for several months and have now translated that into an enquiry.

Spurs also want a defender and their football managing director Fabio Paratici, who played a role in signing Demiral for Juventus, is interested in the Turkey international.

Juventus are set to ask for a fee in the region of €40m before agreeing to sell him this summer.