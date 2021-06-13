Mesut Ozil has hailed Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips and admitted he wants to see him linking up with Jack Grealish on the pitch for England.

Phillips put in a superb display on Sunday as England started their Euro 2020 push with a 1-0 win over Croatia, rewarding boss Gareth Southgate for trusting in him.

The Leeds star’s display in the group stage game caught the eye of former Arsenal and Real Madrid man Ozil, who hailed him.

Ozil also admits that he wants to see Grealish in action for England soon, dubbing the Aston Villa man a “magician”.

“What a player Kalvin Phillips”, Ozil wrote on Twitter.

“Hope to see also the magician Grealish soon on the pitch.”

Grealish did not play a part for England against Croatia, with Southgate turning to Marcus Rashford, Jude Bellingham and Dominic Calvert-Lewin off the bench.

Phillips completed the full 90 minutes in the win over Croatia and will be keen to continue his form throughout the tournament.