Sunderland are close to finalising a deal for recently-released former Manchester United goalkeeper Jacob Carney, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Carney joined Manchester United in the summer of 2017 and turned out for the Red Devils’ Under-18s and Under-23s.

He spent the past season out on loan at Northern Irish top flight club Portadown and made 26 appearances in total as he clocked up senior experience.

The young goalkeeper’s contract at Old Trafford runs out at the end of the month and he was not offered a new deal by the Red Devils, thereby making him a free agent.

Sunderland were said to be interested in the goalkeeper earlier in the summer and now that interest seems to have firmed up.

It is claimed that Lee Johnson’s men are now close to securing the services of Carney.

Johnson is bidding to add to his squad over the course of the summer and Carney will offer depth in the goalkeeping department.

It remains to be seen how quickly the Stadium of Light outfit will be able to tie down Carney to a contract.