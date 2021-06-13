Swansea City have had a bid fall “massively short” for Rangers target Abdul Abdulmalik, with Millwall seeing the offer as derisory, according to the South London Press.

Just 18 years old, the striker is out of contract at Millwall this summer, but the Championship side have offered him terms on a professional deal to keep hold of him.

However, Abdulmalik has yet to sign and is claimed to be attracting interest from a host of clubs, including Scottish champions Rangers.

Swansea want the striker and have firmed up their interest with a bid, which is claimed to have fallen “massively short” and Millwall have wasted little time in rejecting it.

If Abdulmalik moves on within England without a fee being agreed then a tribunal will be called upon to decide over the compensation due to Millwall.

The club view him as a hot prospect for the future and want to progress him into the first team.

Abdulmalik helped Millwall reach the FA Youth Cup quarter-final in the 2019/20 campaign and spent last term with the Lions’ Under-23s.

It remains to be seen where he will see his future as being best served.