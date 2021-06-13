West Ham United star Felipe Anderson is on the radar of former club Lazio, who could look to take him back to Italy this summer.

Lazio are preparing to reshape their squad for new coach Maurizio Sarri as they aim to improve on this season’s sixth place finish in Serie A and adjust to the new boss’ preferred 4-3-3.

The Rome side are now zeroing in on a former player in the shape of Brazilian attacker Anderson.

The 28-year-old is on the radar of sporting director Igli Tare, according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, as the club weigh up a swoop for an attack-minded winger.

Lazio sold Anderson to West Ham in the summer of 2018, banking £36m for his services, but has gradually fallen out of favour at the London Stadium.

West Ham shipped Anderson out on loan to FC Porto last summer, however he failed to make an impact in Portugal.

He made just a handful of appearances in the Portuguese top flight and could be on the move again this summer.

Anderson remains well regarded at Lazio; he is under contract at West Ham until 2022.