Celtic legend Kenny Dalglish has insisted that new Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou will be eager to create new heroes to replace the ones that are set to leave Parkhead this summer.

Postecoglou was confirmed as the successor to Neil Lennon in the managerial post at Celtic last week.

The former Australia national team manager is working on identifying potential transfer targets for Celtic amidst the Hoops’ top players, including Ryan Christie, Odsonne Edouard and Kristoffer Ajer being linked with moves away from Parkhead.

Dalglish believes that Postecoglou will be determined to create new heroes for the Celtic faithful to get behind if he does end up losing some of his top players this summer.

The former Celtic forward suggested that the new Hoops’ boss is more likely to lose players before he can bring new faces in and insisted that the Australian must be given time to prove implement his plans at Parkhead.

“It’s about what he does from now on that’s important, and he’ll want to create new heroes for the Celtic support to replace outgoing ones, such as Scott Brown and, possibly, Odsonne Edouard, if he is sold”, Dalglish was quoted as saying by the Glasgow Times.

“It could well be he loses a couple of players before he has brought any new ones in.”

“Whatever happens, he must be given time.

“Steven Gerrard was given three years to win the Premiership title.”

With transfer window now open, it remains to be seen who Postecoglou brings in during his first summer as Celtic boss.