Tottenham Hotspur talent Troy Parrott has revealed that dropping down from a loan spell in the Championship to League One was mentally tough for him to deal with.

The academy graduate was loaned out initially to Championship side Millwall at the start of the season, but his club recalled him in January after just eleven appearances.

He was then sent to Ipswich Town in League One, something that was mentally challenging, Parrott admits.

The Spurs starlet revealed that he was concerned about what people would think about the fact he had dropped down a division, with potential criticism suggesting he was not good enough for the Championship.

Parrott though credits those around him for helping him realise there was nothing to worry about.

“When I went to Ipswich, to be honest, at the start, it was mentally hard for me because I always expect the best from myself and at the time”, Parrott told his club’s official site.

“I kind of cared too much what people’s perception was of going from a Championship club and dropping down – maybe people were going to say I wasn’t good enough to play in the Championship, so at the time it was mentally challenging.

“But I had people around me who were advising me and assuring me that it’s not too much of a big deal.

“To be fair I have a lot of respect for League One and the Championship because I’ve gone out and played in those divisions, I’ve seen what the level is like and they’re two very tough leagues.”

Parrott finished the season with two goals from 18 appearances for the Tractor Boys, playing initially under Paul Lambert and then under Paul Cook.