Tottenham Hotspur are among the three Premier League clubs to have made enquiries for Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi, with Arsenal and Manchester United also in the mix.

The 26-year-old is currently with the Italy national team and started in the Azzurri’s European Championship opener against Turkey last Friday, helping the side to a 3-0 win.

Berardi is currently focused on helping Italy to glory at the European Championship, but could make a decision on his future when the tournament comes to a close.

Though the Italy international has three more years remaining on his contract with Sassuolo, he is claimed to feel the time has come for him to take the next step in his career and he is not short of options.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Tottenham are among three Premier League clubs have lodged enquiries for Sassuolo forward.

Spurs’ league rivals Arsenal and Manchester United have also checked on the possibility of acquiring Berardi’s services this summer.

Tottenham are still in the process of appointing a new manager, but are also working on potential incomings following the arrival of Fabio Paratici as the club’s new managing director of football.

Paratici knows the Italian market intimately and has steered Tottenham into the chase for Berardi, a player who he has long been an admirer of.

The north London club have also been linked with a move for Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram and appear to have added Berardi to the list of potential targets.