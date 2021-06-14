Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is keen to return to Spain this summer and has set his eyes on a move to either Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid, it has been claimed.

The 27-year-old is being linked with a move away from Manchester City this summer, with both the club and the player said to be open to putting an end to their association.

Real Madrid are claimed to be eyeing Laporte as a potential target should either Raphael Varane or Sergio Ramos leave the club during the ongoing transfer window.

Barcelona have also been credited with an interest in Laporte, but the defender’s priority is to move to Madrid, according to Spanish outlet El Confidencial.

The former Athletic Bilbao star is keen to return to La Liga this summer and has set his eyes on a transfer to either Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid.

The Spanish capital is his priority, but he does not have a preference between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

“The player wants to come to Madrid and it doesn’t matter if it’s Real Madrid or Atletico“, a member of Laporte’s entourage told El Confidencial.

“His new status as a Spain international has pushed him to make the decision to try to sign for one of the teams in the capital.“

Laporte could only make a total of 27 appearances for Manchester City last season, with Ruben Dias and John Stones establishing themselves as Pep Guardiola’s first choice centre-back pairing.