Stuttgart star Nicolas Gonzalez has yet to see his destination thrashed out amid interest from Fiorentina and Tottenham Hotspur.

Gonzalez is heavily linked with leaving the Bundesliga outfit in the ongoing window with the club looking to cash in on his departure, provided their asking price is met.

The Argentine is being chased intently by Fiorentina, who have been close to agreeing a fee with Stuttgart, but Tottenham have entered the race on the back of new football managing director Fabio Paratici.

And, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, there is no clarity over where Gonzalez will go with the jury still out on the attacker’s next move.

Gonzalez is expected to leave the Mercedes-Benz Arena this summer but his destination is yet to be decided, with both Spurs and Fiorentina battling to add him to their respective ranks.

The 23-year-old has been on the books at Stuttgart since the summer of 2018, but the club are looking to raise funds by selling him to overhaul their squad over the ongoing transfer window.

Spurs, under new Paratici, have stepped up their efforts in the transfer window and he could make Gonzalez one of his first signings in his new job.