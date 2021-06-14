Inter have shifted attention towards snapping up Marcos Alonso instead of his Chelsea team-mate Emerson Palmieri, it has been claimed in Italy.

Serie A giants Inter are keen on bolstering their left-back position in the ongoing transfer window have been heavily linked with a move for Blues full-back Emerson.

The Italy international has struggled for game time at Stamford Bridge in the season gone by and could leave this summer, having entered the final year of his current deal at the club, with Inter touted to be a potential destination.

However, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, it appears the Nerazzurri have found an alternative to Emerson in his Blues team-mate Alonso, who also found it hard to earn regular minutes at the capital club in the recently concluded campaign.

Inter have identified Alonso as their top target to replace Ashley Young in the first team and are considering asking for the Spaniard to be included in a deal that would see Chelsea target Achraf Hakimi go to Stamford Bridge.

Even if Inter fail to reach an agreement with Chelsea over Hakimi, Alonso will still remain a priority target for the Italians.

Alonso is not short of suitors at the moment should he decide to leave Chelsea as in addition to Inter, their Serie A rivals Lazio are also keen on acquiring his services with new coach Maurizio Sarri interested.

The 30-year-old’s current stint at Chelsea runs through until the summer of 2023, and it remains to be seen whether he will leave the club prematurely.