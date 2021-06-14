Wolfsburg sporting director Marcel Schafer feels Maxence Lacroix can take a big step in his development if he stays at the club and is hopeful that he will not leave despite interest from European champions Chelsea.

The 21-year-old joined Wolfsburg from French club Sochaux last summer and helped them to a fourth place finish in his first season at the Volkswagen Arena.

However, the Bundesliga outfit now face a challenge to keep Lacroix at the club, with the defender attracting transfer interest from Premier League giants Chelsea.

Wolfsburg’s league rivals RB Leipzig, who are on the lookout for a replacement for Ibrahima Konate, have also been credited with an interest in the Frenchman.

Wolves sporting director Schafer is aware of the growing interest in Lacroix, but is hopeful that the central defender will stay put at the club.

Schafer is of the view that the former Sochaux star has a chance to take the next big step in his development as a player at Wolfsburg, who have qualified for Champions League football next term.

“I assume that he will continue to play for us“, Schafer told German magazine Kicker.

“He can take another big step in his development with us in the Champions League.“

Lacroix made 36 appearances across all competitions for Wolfsburg last season, contributing to four goals in the process.