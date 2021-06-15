Ex-Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan is of the view that if Celtic manage to get a good result in the first Glasgow derby against Rangers in the upcoming Scottish Premiership season under new boss Ange Postecoglou, they could build on it and get back to their best again.

The Hoops had a campaign to forget as their hopes of clinching a tenth top flight title on the trot slipped away, with arch rivals Rangers finishing 25 points above them in the table.

Celtic played the majority of the second half of the season gone by under caretaker manager John Kennedy following Neil Lennon’s departure, but finally found a new man at the helm in Postecoglou last week.

Ex-Crystal Palace owner Jordan is of the view that If the Hoops manage to get a good result against champions Rangers in their first Glasgow derby under Postecoglou, they can build on that and push for a good season, even with a new man in charge.

“This guy [Postecoglou] will come into Celtic with two things”, Jordan said on talkSPORT.

“A, a suppressed expectation and I know it is difficult to believe because Celtic fans will demand success, but they will be underwhelmed by this appointment.

“So, he gets a little bit of latitude.

“He has got Rangers in the fourth game of the season.

“If he can start with a decent result against Rangers, then Celtic may just start motoring in a different way than people expect.

“I am optimistic for him.”

Even though the jury is out on how good of an appointment Postecoglou is, Jordan is optimistic that the 55-year-old can find success at Celtic and noted Rangers were also struggling just 18 months ago, while the Hoops were adding more silverware to the trophy cabinet.

“I do think this guy might just have the chops to get into the ribs of Celtic, because it wasn’t 18 months ago that Rangers were being looked at this way.”

The 2021/22 Scottish top flight campaign will kick off on 13th July and Celtic will take on Rangers for the first time next season on 28th August at Ibrox.