Celtic are facing less competition for departing Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke than had been suggested, with fewer clubs actively chasing him, according to the Sunderland Echo.

Wyke scored 25 goals and provided four assists from 43 League One appearances last season, helping Sunderland secure a spot in the playoffs.

The 28-year-old has a contract with Sunderland coming to an end this month, but the Black Cats are keen to retain his services beyond the summer.

However, having enjoyed a fruitful 2020/21 campaign, Wyke also appears to have other options on the table, with Scottish giants Celtic said to be keen on the player.

While clubs including Cardiff City, Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough have also been linked with a move for Wyke, not all the linked clubs are actively pursuing a move for the striker.

Celtic were claimed to be facing severe competition in the chase for the Englishman, but it appears that there are fewer clubs in the race than previously suggested.

Wyke has the option to extend his stint with Sunderland, but the Hoops will be hopeful that the striker snubs the Black Cats, as well as other clubs, in favour of a move to Parkhead.

The Bhoys have appointed Ange Postecoglou as their new manager and are stepping up their efforts to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season.