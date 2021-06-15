Everton have continued to hold talks with other candidates despite Nuno Espirito Santo being the favourite to become their new manager, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Nuno looked set to become the next Crystal Palace manager this summer before the negotiations were called off due to his demands, which were perceived to be excessive.

Palace also reportedly believed that the Portuguese’s head was turned after the Everton job became available due to Carlo Ancelotti’s surprising departure from Merseyside.

Everton have been in talks with 47-year-old over becoming their new manager and a deal is believed to be close to being agreed.

Nuno is the favourite to become Ancelotti’s successor, but it has been claimed that it has not stopped Everton from holding talks with other candidates.

Everton are not keen to rush to a decision just yet and want to take their time before appointing a new manager.

The former Wolves boss is the favourite but it has been claimed that the Toffees have not made a decision.

The managerial search is still an ongoing process and Everton are still holding talks with the other contenders.

Nuno is still the favourite to become their new manager but Everton are not prepared to call off their managerial search for the moment.