Former Napoli coach Gianni Di Marzio has advised Tottenham Hotspur target Domenico Berardi to move to the Premier League and snub a switch to a top Italian club this summer.

Having roped in Fabio Paratici as their new director of football, Tottenham have cranked up their efforts in the ongoing transfer market.

With former Juventus chief Paractici overseeing procedures, Spurs are looking to dip their toes in the Italian transfer talent pool and have lodged an enquiry for Sassuolo star Berardi, who also has attracted interest from AC Milan.

However, former Napoli coach Di Marzio is of the view that it is better for Berardi to join a Premier League club over a rival Serie A side should he leave Sassuolo this summer.

Di Marzio explained that all the top clubs in Italy are well covered in wide areas and Berardi’s presence would be valued more if he joins an English top flight side.

“The big clubs [in Serie A] are covered in wide areas, look at Napoli”, Di Marzio said on Italian Radio TMW Radio, when asked whether he feels it is time for Berardi to leave Sassuolo.

“At Milan, Berardi would not be valued.

“For me, he should go to the Premier League.”

Spurs are in the midst of a rebuilding process with Paulo Fonseca tipped to take over as the new manager and it remains to be seen whether Berardi will be part of a new-look Tottenham side come next season.