Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has revealed that his club are keen on bringing in a manager who is capable of bringing success as well as adept at developing the young talent that the Eagles are keen on.

The Eagles are yet to appoint a successor to Roy Hodgson, who vacated his managerial post after leading them to a 14th placed finish in the Premier League in the recently concluded season.

Crystal Palace are thought to be interested in a number of candidates to fill the vacancy left by Hodgson at Selhurst Park and even made a failed approach to rope in former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Eagles chairman Parish has revealed that there are no shortage of candidates who are interested in taking the reins at Selhurst Park, but stated that they will take their time to identify and appoint the best option.

Parish insists that Crystal Palace find it necessary to bring in a manager that is not only capable of achieving success with their squad, but also help with developing young talent.

“It’s challenging obviously, there’s not a lack of people who would like to come and manage Crystal Palace football club in the Premier League”, Parish told the BBC.

“We’re very fortunate with that.

“You have to try and get it right.

“Outside pressures – I see all sorts of stuff that’s written – the really important thing is we block that out because the only thing that matters in the end is that we win football matches.

“We have to find the right person to help us do that.

“Not only immediately but will also help us with the young players we want to bring through.

“So, it’s a big decision, these things take longer than you would like them to.”

The Eagles hierarchy will look to appoint a new manager as soon as possible to take advantage of the summer transfer window.