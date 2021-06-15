Jacob Murphy is set to sign a new long-term contract at Newcastle United, amidst interest from several Premier League rivals, including Leeds United and Southampton, according to the Daily Mail.

Murphy’s future at St James’ Park has been under the scanner with him having entered the final 12-months of his current deal at the club.

The Magpies star is attracting interest from top flight rivals Leeds, Southampton, Burnley and Watford, along with Turkish giants Galatasaray.

However, clubs interested in acquiring Murphy’s signature have been dealt a blow as he is set to sign a new deal on Tyneside.

Having struggled for consistent game time during the earlier part of the recently concluded Premier League campaign, Murphy evolved into a regular under Steve Bruce during the business end of the season, and played a crucial role in helping his club claw their way out of a relegation battle.

The winger was deployed in the right-back role and in midfield by Bruce and is now set to remain at the club for another spell.

Murphy is happy with the long-term deal offered by Newcastle and is ready to commit his future on fresh terms.

Having enjoyed a strong end to his first season back at Newcastle after spending the previous two terms on loan away at Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion, Murphy will be looking to kick on with his Magpies career for the long-term.