Norwich City and Southampton are amongst the clubs keen on Celta Vigo attacking midfielder Brais Mendez.

Clubs are now active in their efforts to bolster their squads over the course of the summer transfer window, with Premier League new boys Norwich and Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton in search of fresh faces.

Both clubs are, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, admirers of Celta Vigo’s Mendez, who has been on the books at the Balaidos for nine years.

Mendez could move this summer and, in addition to Norwich and Southampton, an unnamed London club are also keen, along with French side Lyon.

The attacking midfielder made 34 appearances in La Liga last term, scoring nine goals along the way.

He ended the campaign with a flourish, finding the back of the net three times in Celta Vigo’s final five La Liga matches.

Mendez has a further three years left to run on his Celta Vigo contract and it remains to be seen how much the Spanish side might feel he can bring in if he is sold.

He was called into the Spain squad at Euro 2020 last week.