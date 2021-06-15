Leeds United centre-back Robin Koch has revealed that the more aggressive and faster nature of the Premier League helped him raise his game further, making him a better player over the season gone by.

Although he was forced off on to the sidelines for an extended period owing to injury, Koch still managed to play a part in helping Leeds finish their first season back in the Premier League inside the top ten.

The defender has earned a spot in the Germany national team participating in the ongoing European Championship, following his very first campaign in the English top flight.

And Koch revealed playing top flight football with Leeds has helped him significantly improve his game as the more aggressive and faster nature of the Premier League helped him step up his development.

“The Premier League is a bit faster and more aggressive”, Koch told the German football association’s official site.

“That helped develop my game even more and made me into a better player.

“But, you also grow off the pitch as well as you’re in a foreign country, speaking a different language.”

Koch, who stepped up in the holding midfield role for Leeds towards the end of the recently concluded season, added he enjoys playing in midfield and stressed playing out from the back is one of his strengths.

“I used to play in midfield, and only transitioned into a centre-back when I was in the Under-19s.

“One of my strengths is building out from the back.

“I enjoy playing both positions.”

Germany are part of a tough group in Euro 2020, with world champions France and reigning European champions Portugal vying for a spot in the next round and Koch will be determined to do his all to help his team go as far as they can.