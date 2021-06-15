Fabio Paratici and Paulo Fonseca met for further talks in Milan on Monday as the Portuguese closes in on the Tottenham Hotspur job, according to football.london.

Tottenham’s two-month-long search for a new manager appears to be drawing to a close with the club reportedly having a verbal deal in place between themselves and Fonseca.

Paratici’s appointment as football managing director was only confirmed on Monday but the Italian has been working on Spurs’ behalf for a while now.

The former Juventus man has been driving the pursuit of a new manager and Fonseca became his top target after Antonio Conte rejected the north London club.

It has been claimed that Paratici and the former Roma boss again met on Monday for further talks over the Portuguese becoming the next Spurs boss.

It has been claimed Fonseca had more positive conversations with the Tottenham official over the managerial role.

Some of the finer details of his potential arrival as Tottenham manager were discussed, including the make-up of his backroom staff.

The Portuguese is expected to shake up his staff with some of his long-serving coaches heading for new challenges.

Tottenham are hopeful that Fonseca’s final appointment will be sorted out in the coming days.