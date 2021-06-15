Ryan Mason is expected to return to his former role within the Tottenham Hotspur youth set-up, according to football.london.

Mason took charge of the first team as interim manager when Jose Mourinho was sacked and remained in place until the end of the season.

Tottenham are closing in on the appointment of a new manager with former Roma boss Paul Fonseca expected to become Mourinho’s successor at the north London club.

There have been suggestions that Mason will join Fonseca’s potential coaching staff at Tottenham this summer.

But it has been suggested that the 30-year-old will be returning to his former role in the Spurs academy as the head of development.

For the moment, there are no plans for Tottenham’s end to add Mason to the potential first team coaching staff for next season.

Fonseca has been in talks with Fabio Paratici over the make-up of his backroom staff in Milan with a number of his long-searching coaches leaving for other adventures.

There are suggestions that Ledley King could continue on the coaching staff next season at Tottenham.

It remains to be seen whether Fonseca shows a willingness to accommodate Mason as well in his staff once he becomes Tottenham manager.