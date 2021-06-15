Kai Havertz has revealed that he used to tease Timo Werner, and vice versa, over critical headlines in the British media, though when he is alone reading such criticism is not nice.

Chelsea paid big money to sign Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, but he started off slowly at Stamford Bridge and was struggling to get into the starting eleven regularly.

His fellow summer signing and compatriot Werner also had a poor first season at Chelsea and his inability to convert great chances was lambasted until the end of the campaign.

Havertz revealed that the duo made fun of each other in the dressing room with the headlines they were attracting, but did concede that it was not always nice to get such negative media attention.

“Timo Werner and I sometimes teased each other with the [unflattering] headlines”, Havertz told German daily Suddeutsche Zeitung.

“But when you sit at home, it is not that fun anymore.”

The German had a good second half of the season once Thomas Tuchel took charge in January and scored the goal that won Chelsea the Champions League.

Havertz admitted that scoring the winner against Manchester City was a great feeling for him personally.

“I am happy that I won the season with the goal in the Champions League final.

“The goal was important for the history of the club but it was also very good for me personally.”