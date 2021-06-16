Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Callum Page from Needham Market and the Tractor Boys have also awarded youngsters Albie Armin, Cameron Humphreys and Ola Belio their first professional contracts.

Page will join the Ipswich squad after putting pen to paper on a two-year deal that sees him complete a move from Needham Market.

Ipswich have the option of a one-year extension in the contract of the young forward, who is a graduate of the Needham academy.

The 19-year-old spent the majority of the 2020/21 season on trial at Portman Road, playing for Ipswich Under-23s, coached by Kieron Dyer.

Both Dyer and Ipswich boss Paul Cook were seemingly impressed by the youngster’s stint with their Under-23s and decided to offer Page his first professional contract.

Page will be joined by Armin, Humphreys and Belio, all of whom were awarded with their first professional contracts at Ipswich.

Both Armin and Humphreys signed two-year deals at Portman Road and Ipswich have the option to extend their contracts by another year.

Belio, on the other hand, signed a one-year deal with Ipswich and the Tractor Boys have inserted the clause of a year’s extension in the young forward’s contract as well.